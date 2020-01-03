Bayan Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $146.00 (BYT)

Bayan Token (CURRENCY:BYT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Bayan Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00010670 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. Over the last week, Bayan Token has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Bayan Token has a total market capitalization of $185,674.00 and $146.00 worth of Bayan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00186605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01352747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120870 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bayan Token Token Profile

Bayan Token’s total supply is 199,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,267 tokens. Bayan Token’s official message board is medium.com/@bayantoken. Bayan Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bayan Token is bayantoken.com.

Buying and Selling Bayan Token

