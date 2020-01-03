BayCom Corp (OTCMKTS:BKGMF) Major Shareholder Buys $15,063.65 in Stock

BayCom Corp (OTCMKTS:BKGMF) major shareholder Guerrero Eugenia Aflague Leon purchased 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $15,063.65. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BayCom stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. BayCom Corp has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33.

BayCom Company Profile

BankGuam Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for the Bank of Guam that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and government entities. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and time certificate accounts, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, time deposits, and retirement accounts for retail and business banking markets.

