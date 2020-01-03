BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BCE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.66. BCE posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.73.

Shares of BCE opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.37. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average is $47.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous dividend of $0.56. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in BCE by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,555,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,444,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,544,000 after purchasing an additional 415,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,697,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,091,000 after purchasing an additional 273,004 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in BCE by 29.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,291,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,700 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 1.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,264,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,068,000 after purchasing an additional 80,853 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

