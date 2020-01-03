Beaxy Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.03 million and $1,391.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.47 or 0.05905829 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030077 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002280 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

BXY is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,734,781 tokens. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com.

Beaxy's official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange.

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

