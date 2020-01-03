Bee Token Price Tops $0.0001 (BEE)

Bee Token (CURRENCY:BEE) traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Bee Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Cobinhood. In the last week, Bee Token has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bee Token has a total market cap of $29,678.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bee Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00185242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.70 or 0.01416191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120608 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bee Token

Bee Token launched on September 28th, 2017. Bee Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,629,159 tokens. The official message board for Bee Token is medium.com/@thebeetoken. The official website for Bee Token is www.beetoken.com. Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bee Token Token Trading

Bee Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bee Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bee Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bee Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bee Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bee Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.