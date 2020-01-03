Beetle Coin Price Reaches $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $879,982.00 and approximately $31,932.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $51.55, $7.50 and $24.68.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00065380 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 211,315,366 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $13.77, $51.55, $5.60, $33.94, $24.43, $20.33, $24.68, $18.94, $32.15, $10.39 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

