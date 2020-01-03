BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of BRBR opened at $20.32 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

