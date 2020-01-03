BERNcash (BERN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20,785.00

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. BERNcash has a market capitalization of $20,785.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BERNcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, BERNcash has traded down 22.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00059161 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00037823 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00586250 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00235184 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00085118 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001783 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

BERNcash (CRYPTO:BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash. BERNcash’s official website is berncoin.org.

BERNcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

