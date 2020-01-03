BetterBetting (BETR) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, BetterBetting has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. BetterBetting has a market cap of $89,718.00 and $151.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetterBetting token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.28 or 0.01399253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121342 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,910,372 tokens. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org.

BetterBetting Token Trading

BetterBetting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.