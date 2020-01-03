Bezant (BZNT) Market Cap Achieves $3.32 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Bezant has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. Bezant has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $122,151.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bibox and Fatbtc.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00186256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.01438288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024582 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,149,500 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, Fatbtc, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

