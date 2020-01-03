Bezant Market Capitalization Hits $3.61 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $120,574.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Fatbtc, IDEX and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bezant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00186605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.01352736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120840 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,149,500 tokens. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io.

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.