BHPCoin (BHP) Price Tops $0.80 on Exchanges

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00010943 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, DigiFinex and Bithumb. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $16.22 million and $1.83 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00186256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.01438288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024582 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance.

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

BHPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Bithumb and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

