Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on BCYC shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

