BidiPass (BDP) Price Up 18.9% Over Last Week

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $938,865.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. One BidiPass token can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, BitForex and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.29 or 0.05855954 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030158 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002253 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035984 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000294 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,078,387 tokens. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DigiFinex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

