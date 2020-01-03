BidiPass Price Tops $0.0224 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One BidiPass token can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, DigiFinex and ProBit Exchange. BidiPass has a market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $818,044.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BidiPass has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.76 or 0.05845053 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029907 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002349 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035666 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About BidiPass

BDP is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,078,387 tokens. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

