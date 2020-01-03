Binance Coin (BNB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $157.90 Million

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Binance Coin token can currently be purchased for about $13.67 or 0.00185266 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, LBank and Exrates. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.13 billion and approximately $157.90 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.28 or 0.01399253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121342 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Binance Coin Token Profile

Binance Coin launched on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance.

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, FCoin, Gate.io, Binance, DDEX, HitBTC, AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Trade Satoshi, LBank and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

