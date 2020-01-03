BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.64% of BioLife Solutions worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 94.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 582,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 283,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 129.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 305,276 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,577.3% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 344,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 323,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $3,807,000. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,080.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,495.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,940 shares of company stock worth $1,836,891. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLFS opened at $16.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $334.56 million, a P/E ratio of 117.14, a P/E/G ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.32. BioLife Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 6.49.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 46.77%. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. Analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group set a $26.00 target price on BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

