BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) vs. Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Financial Comparison

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) and Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BioLife Solutions and Natus Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions 0 0 4 0 3.00 Natus Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.34%. Given BioLife Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than Natus Medical.

Risk and Volatility

BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natus Medical has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Natus Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions $19.74 million 16.99 $3.27 million $0.14 117.14 Natus Medical $530.89 million 2.10 -$22.93 million $1.42 23.00

BioLife Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natus Medical. Natus Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioLife Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Natus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions 46.77% 5.37% 4.93% Natus Medical -4.71% 10.43% 6.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.2% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Natus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Natus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats Natus Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death. The company offers CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing; and HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 to cryopreserve stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, and drug discovery markets, including cell and gene therapy companies, research institutions, hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, cell therapy contract manufacturing organizations, contract development manufacturing organizations, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, and hair transplant centers, as well as suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. The company also provides computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. In addition, it offers electroencephalography, long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, and intra-operative monitoring solutions. Further, the company provides hearing screening products; diagnostic hearing assessment products to screen for/or diagnose hearing loss, or to identify abnormalities affecting the peripheral and central auditory nervous systems; balance and mobility systems to diagnose and assist in treating balance disorders; and thermoregulation products to control the incubators and warmers. Additionally, it offers jaundice management products; brain injury products; NICVIEW, a live streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU); essential products used in the everyday operation of NICU; and eye imaging systems and products used in the advanced science and practice of neonatal and pediatric retinal imaging. The company also provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation and sound rooms to hearing and balance care professionals. It serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, physicians, nurses, audiologists, and governmental agencies. Natus Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

