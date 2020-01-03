Birdchain Trading Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Birdchain token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Birdchain has a market cap of $204,384.00 and approximately $8,771.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.01406740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121723 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Birdchain Token Profile

Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,732,249 tokens. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com.

Birdchain Token Trading

Birdchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

