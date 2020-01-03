Bismuth (BIS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,826.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0870 or 0.00001190 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $5,826.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012826 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000634 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

