BitBall (BTB) Price Down 29.9% Over Last Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, BitBall has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $183,811.00 and $2,037.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00058343 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00084509 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001069 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00060793 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,291.38 or 0.99620488 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 110.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001953 BTC.

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,259,279 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

