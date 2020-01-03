BitBall Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,826.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. BitBall has a market capitalization of $164,791.00 and approximately $1,826.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 62.7% lower against the US dollar. One BitBall token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,259,279 tokens. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

