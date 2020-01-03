BitBar Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $359.00 (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, BitBar has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. BitBar has a market capitalization of $75,604.00 and approximately $359.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00023316 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14,978.59 or 2.05073561 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000509 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

BitBar Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 44,319 coins. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co.

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

