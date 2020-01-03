Bitblocks Market Capitalization Achieves $1.06 Million (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $18,147.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00058590 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00083674 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001069 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00059220 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,321.02 or 0.99756741 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 107.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 212,907,497 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

