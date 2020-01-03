Bitblocks Price Reaches $0.0053 on Exchanges (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $22,443.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00058949 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00085024 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,261.65 or 0.99753866 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00055664 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 103.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 212,816,105 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

