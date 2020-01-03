BitCash Hits Market Capitalization of $228,688.00 (BITC)

BitCash (CURRENCY:BITC) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. BitCash has a total market capitalization of $228,688.00 and $13,371.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, BitCash has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00187950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.01405377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038486 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024458 BTC.

999 (999) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00039122 BTC.

About BitCash

BitCash is a coin. BitCash's total supply is 21,386,148 coins and its circulating supply is 11,977,724 coins. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. The Reddit community for BitCash is /r/BitCashCoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@BitCash.

BitCash Coin Trading

BitCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

