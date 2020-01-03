BitClave Market Capitalization Tops $73,685.00 (CAT)

BitClave (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. BitClave has a total market capitalization of $73,685.00 and $1.00 worth of BitClave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitClave token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Tidex and Bibox. In the last seven days, BitClave has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.05 or 0.05843543 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00030191 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002210 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

BitClave Profile

BitClave (CAT) is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2017. BitClave’s total supply is 1,597,746,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,394,406 tokens. BitClave’s official website is www.bitclave.com. BitClave’s official Twitter account is @bitclave and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitClave

BitClave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, YoBit, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitClave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitClave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitClave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

