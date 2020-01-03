BitCoal (COAL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. BitCoal has a market cap of $657.00 and $20.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00687198 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003793 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001957 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001485 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io.

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.