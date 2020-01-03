Bitcoiin (B2G) Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week

Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded up 28.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Bitcoiin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, OOOBTC and Exrates. Bitcoiin has a total market capitalization of $19,376.00 and approximately $105.00 worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiin has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.63 or 0.01808377 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00060884 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoiin Coin Profile

B2G is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitcoiin's total supply is 59,178,452 coins and its circulating supply is 52,761,896 coins. The official website for Bitcoiin is bitcoiin.com/en. The official message board for Bitcoiin is medium.com/@bitcoiin2gen.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiin

Bitcoiin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiin using one of the exchanges listed above.

