Bitcoin Atom Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $666,502.00 and $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.0362 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

