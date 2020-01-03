Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00004147 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Gate.io, BigONE and YoBit. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $57.08 million and $1.40 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004022 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001192 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009024 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000868 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00052987 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Crex24, BtcTrade.im, HitBTC, Indodax, Binance, Kucoin, Coinnest, Exrates, Bithumb, BigONE, YoBit, OKEx, Huobi and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

