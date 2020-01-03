Bitcoin Fast (BTCF) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Fast (CURRENCY:BTCF) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Bitcoin Fast has a total market capitalization of $71,201.00 and $1,043.00 worth of Bitcoin Fast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Fast coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Fast has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00059196 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00085000 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,358.39 or 1.00580222 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00054982 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 104.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001838 BTC.

About Bitcoin Fast

Bitcoin Fast is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Fast’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,189,849 coins. Bitcoin Fast’s official website is bitcoinfast.co. Bitcoin Fast’s official Twitter account is @BitCoinFastTeam.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Fast

Bitcoin Fast can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Fast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Fast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Fast using one of the exchanges listed above.

