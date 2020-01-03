Bitcoin Fast Price Up 2.7% This Week (BTCF)

Bitcoin Fast (CURRENCY:BTCF) traded 50.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Bitcoin Fast coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Fast has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Fast has a total market capitalization of $83,194.00 and $514.00 worth of Bitcoin Fast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Fast alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00058650 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00083761 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001069 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00059220 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,321.02 or 0.99756741 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 107.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001952 BTC.

About Bitcoin Fast

BTCF is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Fast’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,189,849 coins. Bitcoin Fast’s official website is bitcoinfast.co. Bitcoin Fast’s official Twitter account is @BitCoinFastTeam.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Fast

Bitcoin Fast can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Fast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Fast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Fast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Fast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Fast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.