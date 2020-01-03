Bitcoin Gold Price Hits $5.47 on Major Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $95.87 million and $11.61 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $5.47 or 0.00074167 BTC on major exchanges including BitMarket, QuadrigaCX, Bit-Z and C2CX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00386100 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00111397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000948 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001354 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMarket, Negocie Coins, Gate.io, Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex, Bittrex, Bleutrade, YoBit, Bitfinex, QuadrigaCX, Bitsane, Altcoin Trader, Koineks, Ovis, Coinone, Upbit, Exrates, DSX, Sistemkoin, BitFlip, Exmo, Bitinka, Kucoin, CEX.IO, Zebpay, OKEx, Korbit, Braziliex, Binance, Bit-Z, Vebitcoin, SouthXchange, C2CX, BitBay, Coinnest, TDAX, Graviex, HitBTC, Crex24, Huobi, Bithumb, Indodax and Bitlish. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

