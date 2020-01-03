BitCoin One (BTCONE) Price Tops $0.0033

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One BitCoin One token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCoin One has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. BitCoin One has a market cap of $35,085.00 and $825.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00186471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.19 or 0.01348780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120853 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitCoin One Token Profile

BitCoin One’s total supply is 12,494,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,494,861 tokens. BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCoin One is www.bitcoinone.io.

BitCoin One Token Trading

BitCoin One can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoin One should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoin One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

