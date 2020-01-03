Bitcoin Planet Market Capitalization Tops $583.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00057826 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00037099 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00591389 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00234835 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00084034 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001772 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

