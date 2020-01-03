Bitcoin Plus Market Cap Tops $514,227.00 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for $3.83 or 0.00052225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $514,227.00 and approximately $15,616.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004161 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001204 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009117 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000876 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 134,103 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Poloniex, Trade Satoshi, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

