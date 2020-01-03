Bitcoin Private Price Up 2.5% This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, TOPBTC, Nanex and HitBTC. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $486,056.00 and $2,315.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00387635 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00073402 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00108979 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002668 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000380 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,808,008 coins and its circulating supply is 4,778,462 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC, Altcoin Trader, Nanex, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, Trade Satoshi and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

