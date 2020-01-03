Bitcoin Rhodium Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,023.00 (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $8,023.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded up 67.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be bought for $4.34 or 0.00059110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Sistemkoin and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Rhodium alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00043562 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a coin. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,182,475 coins and its circulating supply is 835,475 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

Bitcoin Rhodium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Rhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Rhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Rhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.