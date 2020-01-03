Bitcoin SV Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $672.84 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.85 billion and approximately $672.84 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $102.39 or 0.01402233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, DragonEX, Bitrue and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00121128 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,068,415 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitkub, Bitrue, ZB.COM, Coinsquare, HitBTC, Coinsuper, Korbit, IDAX, Bithumb, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand, DragonEX, CoinEx, Hotbit, Altcoin Trader, Huobi, Bibox, OKEx, Poloniex, FCoin, Upbit, BigONE, Bitfinex, Gate.io, SouthXchange, Kraken, CoinBene, Cobinhood, CoinZest, Binance, Coinbit, Bit-Z, Kucoin, WazirX, Bitbns, Koinex, MBAex, Bittrex, Indodax and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

