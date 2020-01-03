BitcoinZ Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $531,790.00 and approximately $2,286.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exmo, Exrates and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00388561 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00073740 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00108638 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001400 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,028,210,214 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exmo, Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

