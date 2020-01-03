BitcoinZ Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Exmo, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha and Crex24. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $527,132.00 and approximately $1,945.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00386207 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00072436 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00109191 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000373 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,032,247,715 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

