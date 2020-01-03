Bitfex Hits Market Capitalization of $505,834.00 (BFX)

Bitfex (CURRENCY:BFX) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Bitfex has a total market cap of $505,834.00 and $32.00 worth of Bitfex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitfex has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bitfex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and VinDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.56 or 0.01404212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120860 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bitfex

Bitfex was first traded on August 10th, 2016. Bitfex’s total supply is 119,363,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,163,765 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitfex is /r/idapio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitfex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitfex’s official message board is medium.com/idap-io. The official website for Bitfex is bitfex.com.

Bitfex Token Trading

Bitfex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitfex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitfex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitfex using one of the exchanges listed above.

