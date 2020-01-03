BitGuild PLAT Achieves Market Cap of $16,100.00 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 10% against the US dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a market capitalization of $16,100.00 and $166,847.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, ABCC and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.42 or 0.01434698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000603 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024469 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120737 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitGuild PLAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

