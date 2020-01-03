bitJob Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (STU)

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One bitJob token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. bitJob has a market cap of $19,322.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, bitJob has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get bitJob alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00186301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.01355034 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000608 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120752 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitJob Token Profile

bitJob’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,816,093 tokens. bitJob’s official website is bitjob.io. The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. bitJob’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob.

bitJob Token Trading

bitJob can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitJob should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitJob using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitJob Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitJob and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.