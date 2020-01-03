BitMax Token (BTMX) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.56 Million

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, BitMax Token has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One BitMax Token token can now be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $32.73 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.56 or 0.01404212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120860 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitMax Token Token Profile

BitMax Token’s total supply is 786,156,379 tokens and its circulating supply is 666,156,379 tokens. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official. The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io. The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax.

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

BitMax Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

