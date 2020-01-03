BitNewChain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,314.00 (BTN)

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One BitNewChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and ZB.COM. During the last week, BitNewChain has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitNewChain has a market cap of $1.60 million and $1,314.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00683592 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003518 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001567 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitNewChain Profile

BitNewChain (BTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official website is www.btn.org. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitNewChain Coin Trading

BitNewChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitNewChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitNewChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

