Bitradio Hits One Day Trading Volume of $126.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $108,620.00 and $126.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008981 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000881 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000295 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,263,501 coins and its circulating supply is 8,263,497 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.