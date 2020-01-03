Bitrue Coin (BTR) Price Up 2.2% This Week

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Bitrue Coin has a total market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $606,581.00 worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitrue Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0464 or 0.00000637 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.29 or 0.05855954 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030158 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002253 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035984 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Profile

BTR is a token. It launched on February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 998,947,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,047,919 tokens. The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial. Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue.

Bitrue Coin Token Trading

Bitrue Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

