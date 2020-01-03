Bitrue Coin Hits Market Cap of $6.64 Million (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Bitrue Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0477 or 0.00000649 BTC on major exchanges. Bitrue Coin has a total market cap of $6.64 million and $654,303.00 worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.76 or 0.05845053 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029907 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002349 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035666 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Token Profile

BTR is a token. It was first traded on February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 998,947,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,047,919 tokens. Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com. Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

